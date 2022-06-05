Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

CAT stock opened at $222.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

