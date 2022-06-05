Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.