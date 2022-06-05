Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Trimmed by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $476.25 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $377.12 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.61.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

