Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Trimmed by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54,333 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.3% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $251,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $476.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

