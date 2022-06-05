Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $580.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $560.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $570.54.

Shares of COST stock opened at $476.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.59. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $377.12 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

