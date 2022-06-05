Credit Agricole S A Acquires 33,758 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

