Credit Agricole S A Has $1.58 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,257 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

