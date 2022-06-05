Credit Agricole S A Has $2.24 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $157.70 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.40.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. BioNTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $255.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

