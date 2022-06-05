Credit Agricole S A Has $4.06 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

NYSE JBL opened at $61.45 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

