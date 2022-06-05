Credit Agricole S A Increases Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after buying an additional 534,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $160.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

