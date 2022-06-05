Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $107.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

