Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 115,472 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

