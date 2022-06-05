Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $304.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

