Credit Agricole S A Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1,062.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $144,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,611 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

