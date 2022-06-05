Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.