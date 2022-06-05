Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTZ stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.
About MasTec (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.