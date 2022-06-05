Credit Suisse Group Cuts Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €95.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €118.00 ($126.88) to €95.00 ($102.15) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Prosus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosus from €122.00 ($131.18) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Investec cut Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Prosus from €97.00 ($104.30) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Prosus has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

