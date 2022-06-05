CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.97.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

