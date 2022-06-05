Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.9% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $37,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.04 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

