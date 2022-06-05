Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.79.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $183.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.86 and a 200 day moving average of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

