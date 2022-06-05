Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.12

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.12 and traded as low as $6.25. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 770 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $52.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.