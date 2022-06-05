Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.23). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

CYRX traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. 272,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,096. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.29. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

