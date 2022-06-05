Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 12,245 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $184.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.