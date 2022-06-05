Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Higher fee income, and a rise in average loan and deposit balances will drive top-line growth in the upcoming period. Cullen/Frost’s efforts to enhance its presence in the lucrative Texas markets via strategic branch openings and initiatives to diversify its loan-portfolio growth are positives. Backed by a strong liquidity position, its capital-deployment activities seem sustainable in the future. However, rising costs due to Houston and Dallas expansion moves and higher marketing expenses might impede bottom-line growth. Any deterioration in credit quality will be concerning. With significant exposure to commercial loans, its loan portfolio seems less diversified.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $10,361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,763,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

