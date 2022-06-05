Curate Price Tops $0.0988 on Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. Curate has a market cap of $836,156.59 and approximately $642,002.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,466,453 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

