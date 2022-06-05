Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

