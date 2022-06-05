Cushing Asset Management LP Invests $604,000 in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

