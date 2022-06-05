Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases 1,025 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,139. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.