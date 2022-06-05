CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $44,500.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,889.17 or 1.00092606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00212122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031087 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006828 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.