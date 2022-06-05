D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $37.59 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 177,672 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.99% of Allison Transmission worth $37,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.99 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

