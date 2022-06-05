Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $6.84 billion and $214.36 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,206.91 or 1.00042455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002005 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00025788 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,841,523,948 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.