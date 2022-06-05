Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock opened at $266.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

