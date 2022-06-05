Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) One Day Volume Tops $16,317.00

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $545,162.85 and $16,317.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for about $14.06 or 0.00046859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Darwinia Commitment Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,001.51 or 0.99995492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

KTON is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 92,542 coins and its circulating supply is 38,777 coins. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darwinia Commitment Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Darwinia Commitment Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Darwinia Commitment Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darwinia Commitment Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.