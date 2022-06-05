Decentral Games Trading Down 16.7% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $900,188.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 225% against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.01363974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00418338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 522,500,485 coins and its circulating supply is 518,844,061 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

