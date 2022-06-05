DeFiSocial Gaming Price Tops $687.32 on Top Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

