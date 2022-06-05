Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $51.02 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

