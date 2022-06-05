DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.30.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

