Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $14.50

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of C3.ai from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of AI stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $45,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

