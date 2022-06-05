Diamond Price Reaches $1.36 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. Diamond has a market cap of $5.03 million and $9,417.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,688,364 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

