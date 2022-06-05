Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.26. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 38,504 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DHCC)
