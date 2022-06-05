Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $116,821.20 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $116,821.20 and approximately $53.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,965.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.49 or 0.06058622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00211205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00607431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.91 or 0.00623739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00073503 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,985,346 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.