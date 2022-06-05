DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNBBY. DNB Markets reduced their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

DNBBY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 74,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,312. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $25.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.9024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.01%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

