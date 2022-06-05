Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company reported 10th startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. The also top line beat estimates and improved year over year. Results benefited from the completion of the $1.25 multi-price point initiative at the Dollar Tree stores, as well as robust margins, despite the increase in freight costs and SG&A expenses. Following the robust first-quarter fiscal 2022 performance, Dollar Tree raised its guidance for fiscal 2022 and provided a decent second quarter view. However, the company witnessed soft sales and comps, along with margin declines, for the Family Dollar banner in the fiscal first quarter. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $159.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

