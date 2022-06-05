Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.11.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

