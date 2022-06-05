Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.34–$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$319.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.31 EPS.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Domo has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Domo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Domo by 603.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

