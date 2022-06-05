Drops Ownership Power Price Tops $0.41 (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a total market cap of $487,106.18 and $73,209.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.16 or 0.11381302 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00432741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Drops Ownership Power

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

