Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Position Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,493,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562,598 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 5.91% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $522,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 274,089 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

