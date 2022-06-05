DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of DuPont de Nemours worth $44,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.