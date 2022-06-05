DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.15.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

