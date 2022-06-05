Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Raised by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 227.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

