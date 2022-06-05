DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 65,055 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7,071.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,055 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $109.42 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.20.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,234 shares of company stock worth $7,085,377 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.